Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sets new NL rookie HR record
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.
He now has 39 home runs on the season, setting a new National League rookie record in the process. Bellinger won't be limping into the playoffs either, as he's posted a .291/.378/.595 slash line in September with five home runs and 15 RBI in 21 games.
