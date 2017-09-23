Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

He now has 39 home runs on the season, setting a new National League rookie record in the process. Bellinger won't be limping into the playoffs either, as he's posted a .291/.378/.595 slash line in September with five home runs and 15 RBI in 21 games.