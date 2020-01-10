Play

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Settles with Dodgers

Bellinger signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract with Los Angeles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger was named the 2019 National League MVP after slashing .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI over 156 games. He'll remain a staple of the Dodgers' lineup in 2020. According to DiGiovanna, Bellinger's $11.5 million deal breaks the record for a first-year arbitration-eligible player.

More News
Our Latest Stories