Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Settles with Dodgers
Bellinger signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract with Los Angeles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bellinger was named the 2019 National League MVP after slashing .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI over 156 games. He'll remain a staple of the Dodgers' lineup in 2020. According to DiGiovanna, Bellinger's $11.5 million deal breaks the record for a first-year arbitration-eligible player.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...