Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Shines on defense, offense in win

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in the Dodgers' 9-5 win over the Mets.

Bellinger took Mets ace Jacob deGrom deep in the third inning for his 19th long ball of the season, pulling him within two of Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the majors' home-run lead. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end, nabbing two baserunners from right field to give him a National League-leading seven outfield assists. The 23-year-old's stellar two-way play this season has made him one of the early frontrunners for NL MVP honors.