Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Bellinger (hamstring) to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday or Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Since landing on the injured list June 15, Bellinger has made good progress in his recovery from a tight left hamstring. After he was cleared to run the bases at full speed Friday, Bellinger tested out his hamstring again Saturday, when he took part in a simulated game in Arizona. He'll join the Dodgers for their upcoming three-game series in San Diego, and a decision on whether he'll be able to return from the IL when first eligible Tuesday will likely be made when he's evaluated Monday.