Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Should return Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger (shoulder) is expected to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale at San Diego, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger is out of the lineup Saturday after he felt his right shoulder pop out and back in on a dive at first base Friday, but he apparently isn't experiencing much residual soreness. The 23-year-old's availability off the bench Saturday remains unclear, but given early reports it doesn't seem as though he should be sidelined for more than a game or two.
