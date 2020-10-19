Bellinger said Monday that his shoulder feels "pretty good" and that he's ready for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bellinger's overly excited elbow bump with Enrique Hernandez after his series-winning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday caused his shoulder to pop out, but the issue evidently isn't much of a concern. He's reportedly had something similar happen multiple times in the past and has no concerns going forward.