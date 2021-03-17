Bellinger made his Cactus League debut Tuesday against Milwaukee, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He also demonstrated a new batting stance, per Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider.

Bellinger had been held out of spring games while recovering from November shoulder surgery, so Tuesday was the first opportunity to see his new, more open approach at the plate. The 25-year-old logged six innings in center field and got in three at-bats, and though he went 0-for-3, Bellinger indicated he felt good about the change in batting stance. "I've done it in the past, had success with it," Bellinger said. "To be honest, ultimately, I just feel really good with it."