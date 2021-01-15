Bellinger (shoulder) and the Dodgers avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $16.1 million contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Bellinger had his worst season at the plate last year, though his .239/.333/.455 line would have been quite good for many players, especially ones who spent the majority of their time in center field. He's spending the offseason recovering from surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder, an injury he suffered as the result of an overly exuberant celebration during the NLCS.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Back in center field for Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Battling minor back issue•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Switches to DH spot•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks home run•