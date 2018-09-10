Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sits against another southpaw

Bellinger remains out of the lineup Monday against the Reds as the Dodgers face their third straight lefty in Cody Reed.

Bellinger has now been on the bench the last seven times the Dodgers have squared off against a southpaw. With the team lining up to face seven righties in a row starting Tuesday, expect Bellinger back in the lineup on a regular basis starting soon.

