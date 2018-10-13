Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sits for second game of NLCS

Bellinger will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NLCS in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Bellinger has gone 0-for-15 in the postseason so far this year, bringing his career postseason line to a miserable .177/.244/.367 line after a disappointing showing last October. Chris Taylor starts in center field, with Matt Kemp in left and Yasiel Puig in right.

