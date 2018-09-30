Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sits versus lefty Sunday

Bellinger is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As usual, Bellinger will retreat to the bench for a day off with a left-handed starter pitching for the opposition. Unless he pinch-hits or plays in a potential game 163, the 22-year-old will finish with 24 homers and an .813 OPS, which come far short of his 2017 totals. The 22-year-old will allow Enrique Hernandez to take over in center field for the afternoon.