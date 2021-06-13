Bellinger (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Texas.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he expected Bellinger to return to the starting nine Sunday, so the center fielder's absence is somewhat surprising. That said, Roberts has indicated that Bellinger is feeling better and that the hamstring issue seems to be minor, so the team could just be taking a cautious approach to his return. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts said that Bellinger could be available off the bench Sunday in a pinch-hitting capacity, which would seem to leave the door open for the 25-year-old to rejoin the lineup Monday against Philadelphia.