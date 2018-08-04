Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting out Saturday

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Saturday's contest versus the Astros, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With starter Lance McCullers owning better splits against lefties than righties, manager Dave Roberts opted to employ a lineup chalked full of right-handed bats. Bellinger should return to the lineup for the series finale Sunday, while Enrique Hernandez will replace him at first Saturday, batting seventh.

