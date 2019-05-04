Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting Saturday

Bellinger is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This will mark the first time Bellinger has been out of the lineup since April 16. Since that day, he is hitting .392/.460/.745 with five home runs and three steals in 51 at-bats (15 games). Alex Verdugo gets the start in right field while Enrique Hernandez starts in center.