Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Situated on bench for Game 4
Bellinger is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As per usual, Bellinger will sit with a left-hander in Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The youngster is just 1-for-10 with an RBI through the first three games of the series. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit sixth in his place Tuesday.
