Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Situated on bench Wednesday
Bellinger is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Bellinger has just one hit over his last four starts (14 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head with a lefty (Jon Lester) toeing the rubber for the Cubs. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit second in his stead.
