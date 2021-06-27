Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the 3-2 win Saturday over the Cubs.

Bellinger entered the game in the seventh inning to play center field. He flew out his first at-bat, but came up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to hit a walk-off home run off Keegan Thompson. The 25-year-old is batting just .225 this season with two home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs and a pair of steals. He has appeared in 20 games and has just 85 plate appearances due to multiple stints on the injured list in 2021.