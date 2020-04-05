Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slated for some time at first base

Bellinger will be the Dodgers' everyday center fielder in 2020, but he will spend some time at first base as well, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.

Bellinger is no stranger to first base -- he played all or part of 36 games there last season. While the reigning National League MVP spent most of his time (115 games) in right field last season, he'll shift primarily to center field (where he logged 25 appearances in 2019) in 2020 while Mookie Betts takes over in right. Still, manager Dave Roberts indicated during spring training that Bellinger will continue to spend some time at first base during the upcoming campaign, which could be a boon to fantasy managers if he is able to play the position enough to maintain eligibility there.