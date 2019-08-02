Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slugs 35th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Padres.

Bellinger evened the score at 1-1 with a 401-foot solo homer off Joey Lucchesi in the second inning. He then walked and scored off a Will Smith grand slam in the sixth, and finished the night with a two-run double in the seventh. The 24-year-old now boasts a .331/.432/.677 slash line with 35 home runs, 23 doubles, 88 runs scored and 83 RBI.