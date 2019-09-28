Play

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slugs 47th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's win over San Francisco.

Bellinger kicked off the scoring for Los Angeles with a 419-foot shot to right field in the second inning. The MVP front runner is slugging .303/.405/.628 with 47 homers, 115 RBI, 120 runs, 15 stolen bases, and a 1.033 OPS in 154 games this season. He leads the majors with a 8.8 WAR.

