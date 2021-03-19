Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's Cactus League contest against Arizona.
Bellinger played the entirety of the seven-inning game, giving the Dodgers a short-lived lead with a solo blast in the top of the seventh. The 2019 NL MVP spent the first half of camp ramping up after offseason shoulder surgery, but he has gotten into two games this week and appears on track to be ready by Opening Day.
