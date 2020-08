Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

After singling home A.J. Pollock in the third inning, Bellinger capped the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth. The reigning NL MVP has now gone yard in back-to-back games to give him six long balls on the year, but he's still hitting a disappointing .192 through 26 games.