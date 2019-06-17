Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slugs solo home run

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over the Cubs on Sunday.

Bellinger's blast in the sixth inning -- a 421-foot rocket to center field -- tied the game 2-2. It was his 23rd home run of the season, tied for second in the majors behind Christian Yelich. The 23-year-old burgeoning superstar has posted MVP-like numbers this season, slashing .355/.451/.702 while playing elite outfield defense.