Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger stayed hot and added a side of clutch by knocking the second pitch he saw from Rockies reliever Daniel Bard over the right-field fence. The 25-year-old Bellinger now has seven homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .209/.287/.427 through 28 games. He's hit safely in the last four contests, going 6-for-13 with three homers, five RBI and three runs scored in that span.