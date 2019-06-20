Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smacks 24th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 rout of the Giants.

Bellinger did it once again by swatting a two-run shot off reliever Dereck Rodriguez in the seventh inning. Although his hot bat has cooled ever so slightly, the 24-year-old is still playing with elite MVP status, slashing .359/.455/.710 with 24 home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored and eight stolen bases.