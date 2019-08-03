Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smacks 36th homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Bellinger hit his second consecutive homer with a two-run shot off Eric Lauer in the fourth inning to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, the Dodgers came up short this time. The talented 24-year-old continues to dominate offensively, slashing .330/.430/.681 with 36 long balls, 89 runs scored and 85 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories