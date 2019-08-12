Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smacks 38th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 9-3 victory against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been slumping to begin August, so it was nice to see him go deep and post multiple hits. Even after Sunday, Bellinger is batting .200 this month, but at least he does have four homers to begin August. Overall, Bellinger is batting .317 with a .661 slugging percentage, 38 home runs, 89 RBI, 92 runs and nine steals in 413 at-bats this season.