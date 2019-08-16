Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smacks 40th homer

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and a stolen base Thursday against the Marlins.

Bellinger notched his 40th homer of the season when he took Austin Brice deep in the seventh inning. Less celebrated, he also stole his 10th bag of the campaign in the second inning, swiping second base with Caleb Smith on the mound. Bellinger has now homered in three of his past four games, adding to his prolific .317/.416/.664 line across 505 plate appearances for the season.