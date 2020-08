Bellinger went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer against the Rangers on Saturday.

Bellinger took Lance Lynn deep in the third inning to record his ninth home run of the season. He's gotten hot at the plate of late, recording at least one hit in seven of his last 10 contests while smacking five long balls in that span. For the season, Bellinger is hitting .224/.302/.463 with 24 runs scored and 20 RBI across 149 plate appearances.