Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smashes 14th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, sacrifice fly and RBI-single in a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been absolutely tremendous this month, as he's maintained a batting average well above .400 for all of April. He has at least a piece of the lead in the National League Triple Crown categories with a .427 batting average, 14 home runs and 36 RBI. Bellinger has also chipped in an incredible 30 runs and five stolen bases to boot.