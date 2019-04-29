Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smashes 14th homer
Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, sacrifice fly and RBI-single in a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has been absolutely tremendous this month, as he's maintained a batting average well above .400 for all of April. He has at least a piece of the lead in the National League Triple Crown categories with a .427 batting average, 14 home runs and 36 RBI. Bellinger has also chipped in an incredible 30 runs and five stolen bases to boot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...