Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Mets.

Bellinger crushed his 31st home run of the season to erase a two-run a deficit in the sixth inning of a game the Dodgers would eventually win. Although Bellinger owns an unimpressive .263 batting average, fantasy managers will certainly have no issues with his other-worldly .602 slugging percentage.

