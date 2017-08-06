Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smashes 31st home run Saturday
Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Mets.
Bellinger crushed his 31st home run of the season to erase a two-run a deficit in the sixth inning of a game the Dodgers would eventually win. Although Bellinger owns an unimpressive .263 batting average, fantasy managers will certainly have no issues with his other-worldly .602 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Kicks off August with bang•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Records sixth stolen base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits clutch three-run bomb Monday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Mashes 27th homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits for cycle Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Plays hero Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...