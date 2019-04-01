Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smashes fourth homer

Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over Arizona.

Bellinger has three homers in the last two games and four already on the year. The lefty slugger saw his home run count fall from 39 to 25 in 2018, but it appears he may have found his power stroke once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories