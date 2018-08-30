Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Solo blast in win
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Bellinger got the scoring started with one out in the third inning, launching his 21st home run of the season. The 23-year-old has been red-hot in August with a .368/.429/.563 line in the month, and while his sophomore campaign hasn't quite lived up to his electrifying run as a rookie, he's still sporting a respectable .261/.343/.473 slash line.
