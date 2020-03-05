Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting in center in return

Bellinger (back) will start in center field and bat second in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers relayed a day earlier that Bellinger was on track to play Thursday, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he would serve as a designated hitter or start in the outfield or at first base. Bellinger's ability to play center field indicates that the Dodgers are satisfied with his health after the 24-year-old missed a few days of action with a minor back issue.