Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting Monday

Bellinger is hitting second and playing right field against the Braves on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 23-year-old slugger missed two games with a shoulder injury, but he pinch-hit Sunday and will return to the starting lineup for this Monday contest against Atlanta, indicating this was a minor ailment and he should be good to go moving forward. He'll look to continue his torrid start to the season at the dish, as Bellinger is currently sporting an incredible .412/.486/.840 slash line through 119 at-bats to go along with 14 homers and 38 RBI.