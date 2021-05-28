Bellinger (lower leg) will start in center field Saturday and Sunday against the Giants, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Bellinger began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend and had been taking live at-bats at the spring training facility in Arizona recently. The 25-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list since April 9 but will reclaim his role in center field going forward.

