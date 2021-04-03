Bellinger is starting in center field Saturday against the Rockies but will receive the day off for Sunday's series finale, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts wants to give all the lineup regulars a day off early in the season, and Bellinger will take his turn Sunday. The 25-year-old is 3-for-9 with one triple, one double, two runs and two RBI through two games.
