Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting Thursday

Bellinger (knee) is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Bellinger won't be forced to miss any additional action after he was prematurely removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a mild case of left knee tendinitis. The outfielder, who is slashing an impressive .354/.452/.711 with 26 home runs and eight stolen bases through 78 games this season, will face rookie right-hander Peter Lambert in Thursday's series opener.