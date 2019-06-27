Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting Thursday
Bellinger (knee) is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Bellinger won't be forced to miss any additional action after he was prematurely removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a mild case of left knee tendinitis. The outfielder, who is slashing an impressive .354/.452/.711 with 26 home runs and eight stolen bases through 78 games this season, will face rookie right-hander Peter Lambert in Thursday's series opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...