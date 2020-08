Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Bellinger produced his 15th RBI of the season with an RBI double to center that scored Joc Pederson in the bottom of the first inning. The 2019 NL MVP has now recorded at least one hit in three straight games and has also produced two straight multi-hit appearances, which are encouraging signs considering he entered this week batting .187 with a .586 OPS in 91 at-bats.