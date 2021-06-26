Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Bellinger singled to lead off the second and ended up stealing a base and scoring in the inning. It was his first hit since returning from the injured list June 23. The 25-year-old hasn't really had the opportunity to get going this season due to injury, as he is slashing .217/.3489/.304 with a homer, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 14:23 BB:K over 19 games. He'll look to continue to find his groove and focus on staying healthy with just about two-and-a-half weeks until the All-Star break.