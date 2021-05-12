Bellinger (lower leg) has made "very encouraging" progress, but the Dodgers still don't know when he'll be able to play, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.

Bellinger is reportedly running at 60 percent, which manager Dave Roberts pointed to as a sign of the 25-year-old's progress. However, Roberts also noted that Bellinger will need to go on a rehab assignment before he is activated, and there remains no clear timeframe for when such an assignment will take place. Bellinger has yet to play this season after suffering a hairline fracture in his left fibula during a spring-training game.