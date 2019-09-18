Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Stuck in power slump

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base, walk, RBI and a run Tuesday in the Dodgers' 7-5 win over the Rays.

Since homering in his first two games of the month, Bellinger's power pace has slowed considerably. His double Tuesday represented his first extra-base hit in 12 games, though his two steals, seven runs and six RBI over that stretch haven't made him a total zero for fantasy managers. Considering that Bellinger is still seemingly seeing the ball well amid the 12-game swoon (14 BB%, 20 K%), it's probably just a matter of time before he begins to heat up.