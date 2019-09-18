Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Stuck in power slump
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base, walk, RBI and a run Tuesday in the Dodgers' 7-5 win over the Rays.
Since homering in his first two games of the month, Bellinger's power pace has slowed considerably. His double Tuesday represented his first extra-base hit in 12 games, though his two steals, seven runs and six RBI over that stretch haven't made him a total zero for fantasy managers. Considering that Bellinger is still seemingly seeing the ball well amid the 12-game swoon (14 BB%, 20 K%), it's probably just a matter of time before he begins to heat up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...