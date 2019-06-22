Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Swats 25th homer
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.
Bellinger sits tied for second in the league with the Mets' Pete Alonso with 25 homers after taking Rockies starter German Marquez deep in the fourth inning. The right fielder also has 61 RBI and 60 runs scored in 74 games this season. He's hit five homers in his last nine games, adding 7 RBI and nine runs in that span.
