Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and four RBI in a 10-2 victory against the Padres on Sunday.

Bellinger launched a solo shot in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea and tacked on a three-run shot the next inning off Dinelson Lamet. The outfielder now has two multi-extra-base hit games in his last four and is slashing .273/.333/.582 on the season.