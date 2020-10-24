Bellinger switched from center field to designated hitter after a late lineup change prior to Saturday's World Series Game 4 matchup against the Rays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

A reason for the move wasn't provided by the team, though it's potentially related to the minor shoulder injury he suffered while celebrating his go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the NLDS back on Sunday. He hasn't missed any starts during the World Series and hit a homer back in Game 1, so if the shoulder is indeed bothering him, it doesn't seem to be a major issue. A.J. Pollock, who had originally been listed as the designated hitter, will move out to take his spot in center field.