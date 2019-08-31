Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Takes seat Saturday

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger is 2-for-10 with five strikeouts in his career against lefty Robbie Ray, Saturday's starter for Arizona, so it seems like a reasonable time for a breather. This is Bellinger's first day off since Aug. 4. Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock and Kristopher Negron are starting in the outfield from left to right, with Jedd Gyorko at first base.