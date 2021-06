Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and six RBI in Wednesday's runaway 14-3 win over St. Louis.

Bellinger did all of his damage in the first inning, knocking a two-run single in his first at-bat before clubbing a grand slam in his second trip to the plate later in the frame. The six RBI tied his career high for an entire game and tripled the two RBI he had collected over eight contests entering Wednesday. Meanwhile, the long ball was his first this season.