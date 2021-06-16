Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday he's optimistic that Bellinger (hamstring) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible June 22, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts was previously hopeful that the tightness Bellinger experienced in his left hamstring last Friday wouldn't result in a trip to the IL, so fantasy players may want to take the manager's comments with a grain of salt. The IL stint is the second of the season for Bellinger, who was sidelined for nearly two months with a hairline fracture in his left fibula before returning to action May 29. While Bellinger is on the shelf, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor are expected to share duties in center field, which should help open up more playing time in the corner outfield for Zach McKinstry and Matt Beaty.