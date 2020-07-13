Bellinger showed up to camp with an altered swing, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The specifics of Bellinger's new swing aren't yet clear. While it's rather unusual to see a player tinker with his mechanics following a season in which he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 homers, the 25-year-old was reportedly unhappy with his second half last year. After hitting .336/.432/.692 prior to the break, he hit .261/.370/.544 the rest of the way as his line-drive rate fell from 31.2 percent to 19.1 percent. Whether or not the changes have the desired effect remains to be seen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hitting in cage•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slated for some time at first base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hints at commitment to Team USA•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in return•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting in center in return•