Bellinger (hamstring) took flyballs in center field prior to Saturday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Saturday's contest and may not be available off the bench, but he reportedly has a good shot to return to the lineup Sunday. The fact that he took part in baseball activities just one day after leaving Friday's game with hamstring tightness suggests that he has a good chance of doing so.